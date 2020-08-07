Denmark co-funding training at Myanmar Attorney General Office



Denmark supports an education section at the Attorney Generals Office of Myanmar through co-funding project with UKAID and IDLO. The Danish embassy in Myanmar announced in a statement:

It is crucial to enable governments and empower people to reform laws and strengthen institutions to promote peace and justice.

Denmark has been co-funding the Union Attorney General Office through the International Development Law Organisation (IDLO) to revise the training curriculum for all newly recruited government law officers.

The goal is to provide the officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to carry out their role in accordance with the highest professional and ethical standards, and advance justice within the communities in which they work.