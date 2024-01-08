Indonesia AirAsia launches Bali-Bandar Lampung route

Indonesia AirAsia is launching a new route from Bali to Bandar Lampung, with the first flight on January 17, 2024. The airline aims to boost tourism in Lampung by providing convenient connections for domestic and foreign tourists.

The move follows the success of the Jakarta-Bandar Lampung route which was launched in April 2023.

Indonesia AirAsia’s president director, Veranita Yosephine Sinaga, sees the new route as a commitment to expanding services, offering international connectivity, and providing affordable options for travelers.

“Indonesia AirAsia hopes that the opening of the new route will help the government increase the number of domestic or foreign tourists who wish to visit Lampung,” said Veranita in a written statement on Saturday, January 6.

Lampung exceeded its 2023 tourism target by welcoming 12,216,420 visitors from January to November.

Source: baliexpat.com