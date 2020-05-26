Time to read something about Scandinavian history in Thailand

ScandAsia sells books of interest to Nordic expats in Asia or Scandinavia. Our prices are including VAT and mailing as a parcel in Thailand.
Some have been published by Scand-Media Corp., Ltd. while others are sold on commission.
The books can be bought with a credit card simply by clicking on the PayPal button (no need to have or open a PayPal account) – but alternatively you can make a bank transfer and subsequently send the transfer details to scandshop@scandasia.com.
Alternative payment:
1. Transfer price to bank account:
Bangkok Bank – acc.nr.: 187-3059-164
Name: Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd.
2. Send payment confirmation to email: scandshop@scandasia.com
|Cover
|
Scandinavians in Siam
This book is a “must” for any Scandinavian working or living in Thailand! The book was first produced in 1980 by the Scandinavian Society Siam to celebrate its 60 years anniversary. It was quickly sold out and so in 2000 the Scandinavian Society Siam decided to reproduce the old book extended with an image gallery of highlights from the 20 years in between.
The book is also an excellent gift to customers and suppliers in Thailand as well as in Scandinavia. The book covers the early years of Scandinavian – Thai relationship including the “golden era” around the turn of the century during the reign of King Chulalongkorn. The extension part covers year by year from 1980 to 2000 the big and small developments in photos and extended captions of the Scandinavian community in Thailand.
|Price: 750 THB
Hard cover with dust jacket incl. VAT and shipping in Thailand
|Author
|m.fl
|Number of Pages
|160 pages
|Language
|English
|Publication Date
|2000
|Book Size (cm.)
|A4 size (210 mm x 297 mm)
|Printed by
|Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|ชาวสแกนดิเนเวียนในสยาม หนังสือเล่มนี้ “จำเป็น” สำหรับชาว สแกนดิเนเวียนที่ทำงานหรืออาศัยอยู่ในประเทศไทย! หนังสือเล่มนี้ผลิตครั้งแรกในปี 1980 หนังสือเล่มนีี้มีการอธิบาย และภาพถ่ายของชุมชนสแกนดิเนเวียนในประเทศไทยว่าพัฒนาขึ้นอย่างไรบ้าง
|Cover
|
From the Time of the Crocs
This book is a selection of some of the best historical articles written by by Flemming Winther Nielsen and published in ScandAsia over four years, edited and presented as a complete book.
The book presents a realistic picture of the lives and achievements of the Danes. The glamour and the medals are peeled away and we are constantly reminded of the backdrop for their achievements, the unhealthy living conditions in Bangkok at a time when “you might have dinner with a man tonight and attend his funeral tomorrow”.
We learn about Marqvard Jensen, the brave young Danish soldier who saved the North of Thailand from British colonisation; about Jenny Nielsen from Aalborg whose husband, the American Medical Doctor Thomas Heyward Hays, built the “The Neilson Hays Library” in her memory; about the impressive Danish Consul Frederik Carl Christian Købke without whose influence the Danes would probably never have played such a prominent role in Siam, and of course the most influential of them all, Vice-Admiral, Commander-in-Chief of the Siamese Navy, Andreas du Plessis de Richelieu, and H.N. Andersen, the founder of the East Asiatic Company. And many more outstanding personalities.
|Price: 850 THB
Paperback incl. VAT and shipping in Thailand
|Author
|Flemming Winther Nielsen
|Number of Pages
|144 pages
|Language
|English
|Publication Date
|Mar 24, 2009
|Book Size (cm.)
|A5 (148 mm x 210 mm)
|Publisher
|Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|Cover
|
In Memory of the Tsunami in Thailand
This book was published by Scandinavian Society Siam in November 2006 – two years after the Tsunami – and distributed as a commemorative gift to its members.
“In Memory of the Tsunami in Thailand” remains the only record of the efforts of the local Danes, Swedes, Norwegians and Finns living in Thailand to help fellow countrymen hit by the Tsunami in 2004. Many got at the time in various ways involved in the humanitarian work related to helping their fellow Scandinavians who were directly hit by the tragedy.
Scandinavian Society Siam gave in 2010 a number of copies of this book to Scand-Media which we are pleased to be able to offer people with an interest in the recent history of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland in Thailand.
|Price: 550 THB
Soft cover incl. VAT and shipping in Thailand
|Author
|Gregers Moller, m.fl.
|Number of Pages
|100 pages
|Language
|English
|Publication Date
|2006
|Book Size (cm.)
|A4 size (210 mm x 297 mm)
|Printed by
|Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|ความทรงจำเหตุการณ์สึนามิในประเทศไทย หนังสือเล่มนี้จัดพิมพ์โดยสแกนดิเนเวีสยามสมาคมในพฤศจิกายน 2006 – สองปีหลังจากเหตุการณ์สึนามิ – และแจกจ่ายเป็นที่ระลึกให้แก่สมาชิกสมาคมสแกนดิเนเวียน
|Cover
|
ฮันส์ คริสเตียน แอนเดอร์เซน
|Price: 350 THB
Soft cover incl. VAT and shipping in Thailand
|Author
|Number of Pages
|24 pages
|Language
|Thai
|Publication Date
|2005
|Book Size (cm.)
|A4 size (210 mm x 297 mm)
|Printed by
|Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|หนังสือเล่มนี้นำเสนอชีวิตและผลงานของฮันส์ คริสเตียน แอนเดอร์เซน เป็นภาษาไทย จัดพิมพ์ในปี 2005 (พ.ศ.2548) สำหรับการจัดนิทรรศการที่สยามสมาคมเนื่องในโอกาสครบรอบ 200 ปีเกิด ของ นักประพันธ์ชาวเดนมาร์กชื่อก้องโลก
|Cover
|
Det Kongelige Siamesiske Provinsgendarmeri og dets danske Officerer
|Price: 750 THB – SOLD OUT!
Hard cover with dust jacket incl. VAT and shipping in Thailand
|Author
|Erik Seidenfaden, Edited by Peder M. Jorgensen
|Number of Pages
|316 pages
|Language
|Danish
|Publication Date
|Book Size (cm.)
|A4 size (210 mm x 297 mm)
|Printed by
|
Poul Kristensens Forlag
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|Cover
|
Master Key to Thailand
Master Key to Thailand has been written by Kenno Simonsen and covers culture, communication and management, and was the subject of his thesis on cross-cultural psychology.
What author Simonsen has done, is to use his many interviews with people in Thailand, both Thai and Danish, which formed the nucleus of his masters degree, to put together what should be termed a ‘resource’ book on living and working in Thailand.
The book is divided into four main parts:
1. Facts about Thailand and Thai family structure, standards, rules of conduct and even a sub-section on the different Thai smiles.
Simonsen has found many truisms during his research, such as “It is easier to change the culture of your own company/department than it is to change the culture of a whole nation.” Initially this can be put down to Thais are living in Thailand, so the cultural norms are stronger than edicts attempted to be forced upon the workforce by foreign management. However, it is just as difficult to get the Thais to accept any deviations from their own culture, even when living in a foreign country!
Simonsen looks at the all-pervading influence of Theravada Buddhism on the local culture and explores the differences in cultural mores as regards time keeping, safety, dreams, ghosts and death.
Simonsen has done well not to degenerate into a ‘Them and Us’ debate, but calmly shows why there are so many inherent differences between the native Thai and the expat westerner.
An example of this is shown in the section called Time Management, where it is pointed out that a watch is an item of adornment, and not a device to be used to make appointments ‘on time’. In fact at the end of that chapter he states, “If an disagreement should end up in court, one has to remember that the judges are Thais as well. They are brought up in the Thai culture and therefore have a Thai approach to time management. In addition, one must take into consideration that corruption, as well as nepotism are powerful factors in the Thai society.”
Important items such as work permits for foreigners, purchase of real estate, applications to the Board of Investment and how to get around the thorny path of ‘kraeng jai’ are covered, and the advice is excellent.
Despite the fact that English is not his native tongue, author Kenno Simonsen has a good command of the language.
The book does have a legitimate place in the “living in Thailand genre”. The preponderance of Danish data does not take away from the overall value of the publication. His explanations make good sense of situations where conventional western thinking is at odds with the Thai reality.
|Price: 750 THB
Soft cover incl. VAT and shipping in Thailand
|Author
|Kenno Simonsen
|Number of Pages
|pages
|Language
|English
|Publication Date
|March 2012
|Book Size (cm.)
|A5 size (148 mm x 210 mm)
|Printed by
|Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
|ISBN
|978-616-91113-0-6
|Weight (kgs.)