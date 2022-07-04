SGD 25,272 collected for the marine environment through this year’s Nordic Green Run!

After a friendly but fierce competition between the Nordic communities in Singapore, Norway could call themselves winners of the Nordic Green Run for the second year in a row. By sponsoring the different teams, Nordic companies operating in Singapore donated SGD 25,272 towards the ocean clean-up organisation Seven Clean Seas.

The Embassies of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden jointly organized the Nordic Green Run 2022. By joining the team of one of the Nordic communities, more than 900 participants covered a grand total of 20,607 kilometres during the course of a week. The longer distance covered, the more our sponsors would give to Seven Clean Seas. Throughout the week, the score was close between the five communities, but heading into the weekend the Norwegian team pulled away from the rest and secured the win with a 7,329 kilometres completed.

This year, the proceeds collected through the run went to Seven Clean Seas. On a mission to protect the marine environment by removing plastic pollution from our seas and surrounding areas, Seven Clean Seas uses projects and business consultancy to actively remove plastic pollution and educate on how to reduce business impact. Since its inception in 2018, Seven Clean Seas has recovered more than 420,000kg of plastic pollution from the marine environment and is focusing on infrastructure and technology solutions to stop plastic from reaching our oceans.

To mark the beginning of the Nordic Green Run 2022 on 30 May 2022 – and to clock in the first kilometres for their teams – representatives from the Nordic embassies embarked on a walk through the Singapore Botanic Gardens along with Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, and Ms Clara Ko, Head of Growth at Seven Clean Seas. The walk in the Botanic Gardens highlighted the essence of the values that the Nordic Green Run 2022 promoted: a healthy and sustainable lifestyle that preserves the planet that we all share.

The Embassies of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden look forward to next year’s Nordic Green Run, and we would like to thank all participants. Without you, a week of fun competition as well as a large donation towards Seven Clean Seas would not have been possible.

The Nordic embassies would like to give special thanks to all the sponsors of this year’s Nordic Green Run: