Thailand Customs Department issues new rule to not search tourists owning luxury items

Phanthong Loykulnan, Deputy Director General of Thailand’s Customs Department, shared on Monday, 6 February 2023, that the department has issued a new policy to not search tourists who own luxury items.

The new policy was proposed by Patchara Anantasilp, Director General of the Customs Department. Its aim is to facilitate the process of the tourists’ entry into Thailand.

According to The Standard, the customs officers will not ask to check travelers even if they are carrying brand-name bags or wearing a luxury watch worth millions of baht, for instance, if it is meant for personal use only.

However, the search will be proceeded if there is a report of suspicious behavior such as smuggling or commercial trades.

Source: https://thestandard.co/thai-customs-new-policy-060266/