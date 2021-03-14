TSCC welcomes new member Epiroc Thailand

On 12 March 2021 the Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce team visited Epiroc in the morning to meet Khun Somnath Dutta Majumdar, Managing Director at Epiroc N. South East Asia.

“We learned more about Epiroc’s mining tools and equipment as well as the company’s mission to provide the best solutions to customers and the vision for sustainable development,” the TSCC says in a thank you note

“We also discussed the different ways that the TSCC could support Epiroc and their activities here in Thailand.

Warmest thanks to Khun Somnath once again for having us! Welcome to the Thai-Swedish business community!”

Get to know more about Epiroc Thailand here.