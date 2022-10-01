Business in Asia / Denmark / Manufacturing / Retail & Wholesale / Textile / Vietnam

Danish Spectre new factory in Vietnam starts operating

Photo of employees at Spectre by the Danish Embassy in Vietnam.

The Danish firm, Spectre, has started running its new factory in An Giang Province, Vietnam, after two years of construction.

This is the third Spectre factory in Vietnam and the first Danish Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project in An Giang with a total investment of approximately US$17 million.

As allied with high Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) standards, the factory’s construction used solar energy and advanced design features to assist the firm in reducing the CO2 emissions per year.

Spectre offers a wide variety of garments for outdoor sports like trekking, hiking, climbing, hunting, golfing and sports fishing, etc. It was established in 1947.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/economy/1339835/the-first-danish-fdi-factory-in-an-giang-starts-running.html

