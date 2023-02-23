Phuket reports high numbers of motorbike accidents involving tourists

Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap reported that over 500 motorbike accidents involving foreign tourists have occurred in the past two months.

“Eighty percent of them do not have driving licenses, some were wearing swimsuits, driving at high speed, and not familiar with routes. From January to February there were more than 500 accidents involving foreign tourists,” said the governor.

According to The Thaiger, Anuphap also added that the rental businesses were also contributing to the issue by renting motorbikes to tourists without proper documentation.

The collaboration from all necessary departments is needed to prevent the same issue happening as Phuket is one of the dream destinations in Thailand for both locals and foreigners. Therefore, safety and tranquility in the city should be strictly given attention to.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/phuket/phuket-vice-governor-reports-over-500-motorbike-accidents-in-2-months-involving-tourists