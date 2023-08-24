Hun Manet officially becomes Cambodia PM

Hun Sen’s eldest son, Hun Manet officially became the Prime Minister of Cambodia on 22 August 2023.

The National Assembly (NA) gave a vote of confidence, 123 out of the 125 members of parliaments in favor of him.

According to The Phnom Penh Post, King Norodom Sihamoni has bestowed upon Manet the honorific “Kitti Tesaphibal Bindit”, a title for a leader with profound knowledge and highest intelligence who will lead the country to greater prosperity.

On his father’s side after thirty-eight years in power, Hun Sen remains president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which won 120 out of the total 125 parliament seats in the July 23 general election.

