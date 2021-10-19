VIDAFA elects new executive board at national congress

On Friday the Vietnam-Denmark Friendship Association (VIDAFA) held their third national congress in Hanoi and on the same occasion a new executive board were elected.

A new Chairman was also elected, and that title went to H.E Mr. Le Cong Thanh, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, who will be the new Chairman of VIDAFA from 2021 to 2026.

Participating in the event where the Danish Ambassador Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen and VIP representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Party Central Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Vietnam-Denmark Friendship Association is a branch under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations. The purpose of these organizations is described as such:

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations is a socio-political organization specialized in people-to-people diplomacy in the field of peace, solidarity, friendship and people’s cooperation, a member of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front, playing the central role in people-to-people diplomacy and foreign non-governmental organization affairs; an organization engaged in external politics and a component part of Vietnam’s specialized foreign affairs force.