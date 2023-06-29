Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Sweden

Chinese EV maker opens orders in Sweden

Zeekr, Geely Automobile’s electric brand, said on Wednesday, June28, that two of its all-electric luxury cars are available for pre-order in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Deliveries for the Zeekr 001 estate and the Zeekr X SUV are set to begin in the fall. Pricing for the Zeekr 01 starts at 59,490 euros ($65,076) including taxes, while the Zeekr X starts at 44,990 euros.

At the launch, Spiros Fotinos, head of Zeekr’s Europe business, said Sweden are well advanced in sales of EVs. This allows the company to learn from consumers before trying other European markets.

Zeekr hopes to launch in Denmark, Germany, France and Norway in 2024.

Source: yahoo.com

