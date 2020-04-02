Vietnam minimizing domestic movements to curb Covid-19



Danish embassy in Vietnam clarified that the Government of Vietnam is calling for a latest regulations to limit unnecessary movement in the country on 1 April 2020.

“The Vietnamese Prime Minister has just announced that from midnight of 1 April. These rules are introduced to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister calls on everyone to stay home and only go out if in emergency or to grocery shopping or medicine. The Prime minister asked everyone to work from home and / or stay physically in the workplace only. When staying outdoors, there must be at least 2 meters between people, and no more than 2 people must be gathered outside.

These tightening regulations may have an impact on the number of domestic aircraft in Vietnam, therefore important to check with the airline prior departyre if you need to fly domestic. As well as Taxi and Grab taxi in Hanoi, Hochimin City and Danang are no longer in service until further notice. Please find alternative transportation in the meantime.”