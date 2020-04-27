Indonesia announces international and domestic travel ban

Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic and international air and sea travel starting on 24 April 2020, with a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Transport Ministry officials announced on 23 April 2020.

“The ban on air travel will be in place until 1 June,” Novie Riyanto Rahardjo, Transport Ministry’s director general of aviation said.

The ban on travel by sea will be in place until 8 June.

Exceptions on travel ban include Cargo transportation, flights to repatriate Indonesian and foreign citizens, as well as travel by state officials, diplomatic staff and representatives of international organisations.

The government is banning Indonesia’s traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays. Health experts had warned that allowing millions in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country to travel could hasten the spread of COVID-19.

Accodring to CNA, Indonesia reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on 23 April 2020, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively.