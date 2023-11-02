Vietnamese party official visits Sweden

Politburo and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat, Truong Thị Mai, paid a working visit to Sweden from 28 October to 1 November 2023.

During meetings and working sessions with leaders of the Swedish government, parliament and political parties, Mai expressed her joy at the development of the countries’ bilateral relations.

Mai then briefed the hosts on the socio-economic development of Vietnam international integration achievements after nearly 40 years of renewal. She then thanked Sweden for its support throughout its journey and called on the Swedish side to create good conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work in the North European country.

She also went to promote further cooperation, especially in areas where Sweden has strengths. Such as green technology, innovation, clean energy transition and green energy.

The Swedish leaders seconded the wish to strengthen their bond, and shared its experiences with organising the public administrative apparatus, anti-corruption measures, as well as efforts to regarding the green transition process in the country.

Lastly, the two sides discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern, such as respecting international law, and ensuring peace and security in the world – including the South China Sea.

