Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish Securitas celebrates opening of new offices in Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Securitas Thailand.

Swedish security company Securitas recently celebrated the opening of its new combined Head Office and Operations Office in Thailand.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Country President of Securitas Thailand, Mr. Daniel Holtsjo, the Swedish Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, the President of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) , Mr. Peter Bjork, and SweCham Executive Director Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen.

The celebration was enjoyed among attendees, TSCC shared. Swedish coffee, “Fika,” and bakeries were also served. TSCC wrote on its Facebook, congratulating Securitas and added that the cultural exchange [Traditional Swedish desserts and drinks] offered during the ceremony “symbolizing the harmonious blend of Swedish and Thai traditions.”

Securitas is the only security company that is structured to provide security expertise for specialized markets as well as multiple security solutions utilizing people, technology and knowledge.

For more information and updates of the company, please visit www.securitas.co.th

Sources:

Related posts:

New SweCham member “DOSE Athletic” Join prosperous discussion on “Plastic Waste: Management and Social Awareness” Sweden to participate in SX Sustainability Expo 2023 held in Bangkok AstraZeneca Thailand celebrates 40th Anniversary of its healthcare legacy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *