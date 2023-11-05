Swedish Securitas celebrates opening of new offices in Thailand

Swedish security company Securitas recently celebrated the opening of its new combined Head Office and Operations Office in Thailand.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Country President of Securitas Thailand, Mr. Daniel Holtsjo, the Swedish Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, the President of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) , Mr. Peter Bjork, and SweCham Executive Director Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen.

The celebration was enjoyed among attendees, TSCC shared. Swedish coffee, “Fika,” and bakeries were also served. TSCC wrote on its Facebook, congratulating Securitas and added that the cultural exchange [Traditional Swedish desserts and drinks] offered during the ceremony “symbolizing the harmonious blend of Swedish and Thai traditions.”

Securitas is the only security company that is structured to provide security expertise for specialized markets as well as multiple security solutions utilizing people, technology and knowledge.

For more information and updates of the company, please visit www.securitas.co.th

