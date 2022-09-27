General news / Philippines / Sweden

Swedish DJ to have a concert in the Philippines this December

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Ovation Productions recently announced that the Swedish DJ, Alesso, will have his concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds, in Manila, the Philippines on the upcoming 17 December 2022.

Previously, in September 2016, DJ Alesso had his first Philippine concert as a part of the “Road to Ultra Festival” at the Mall of Asia along with many other artists.

“In My Feelings” is his newest single of  2022 featured house producer Deniz Koyu.

This year concert’s tickets and VIP spots will be available to purchase on SM Tickets’ and Ovation Ticket’s official websites, though the date of their release will be announced later.

Source: https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/alesso-announces-manila-concert-december-3316896

Related posts:

A-ha will perform the only concert in southeast asia in March 2020 Popular Danish pop band MLTR returns to Asia Vietnamese epic is newly present by Swedish artist H&M hosts “Celestial Spaces” concert featuring Filipino pop-group

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.