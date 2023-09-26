NordCham Philippines’ memorable Viking Party 2023

More than 300 people came to honor Viking culture and heritage at the NordCham Nordic Viking Party 2023 in Manila on 16 September, embracing the Viking spirit.

“The Norse Saga was an unforgettable evening,” the host NordCham explains post-event.

The evening started out with aquavit shots and captivating performances. Nordic Ambassadors and Embassy representatives joined in a Viking Toast, connecting the event to ancient traditions. Furthermore, one could enjoy Nordic-inspired dishes from open rye bread sandwiches to grilled salmon.

You could also join a game of raffle, which offered prizes such as a business class round-trip ticket courtesy of Etihad Airways. And for a bit more modern twist, ABBA music was played by the band ‘Silk Band,’ who bridged modern music with Viking traditions for a night of dancing.

But besides that, the traditions were kept very close. Best-dressed attendees were recognized as “Mr. and Ms. Valhalla,” and many ancient games were played – such as axe throwing, beer drinking and lifting Thor’s hammer.

And with such a victory, the party will definitely take place again next year:

“Thanks to sponsors and partners, the Nordic Viking Party 2023 was a resounding success. The Nordic Viking Party 2024 promises to continue this epic journey through time and tradition. Skål to the future!”

(NordCham extends heartfelt thanks to its sponsors and partners for their invaluable support in making the Nordic Viking Party 2023 a resounding success. Diamond Sponsors included BDO Unibank and PMFTC, Platinum Sponsor – The Ascott Limited, Gold Sponsors – CGI Philippines, Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines, Retail Associates, SGV & Co, and Volvo Philippines. Silver Sponsors included OSM Thome and XISCO. The event was proudly supported by media partner The Philippine Business and News.

Special thanks also go to NordCham President, Bo Lundqvist, for hosting the evening, and to our Raffle Sponsors: Atmosphere Resorts & Spa, BlueWater Shipping, Dusit Thani Manila, Etihad Airways, Movenpick Resort & Spa, Boracay, Nuuk Taal Boutique Hotel, PPI Pazifik Power, Raffles Makati, Scandidivers, Swedish Basta, and UnFrench Bistro. Lastly, our event partners, including the Association of International Shipping Lines (AISL), Converge ICT Solutions, Engkanto Brewery, Lydia’s Lechon, Terroir Wine, Townes Incorporated, 18-21 Printers, BlackBox Audio System, DigiHauz, Enderun, King Solomon’s Mind, Inc., Orangedude Videography and Photography, and Vicada Printing Services, deserve our deepest gratitude for their contributions to this unforgettable celebration of Viking culture and heritage).