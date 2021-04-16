Vietnamese NutiFood launches nutrition research institute in Sweden

The Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC (NutiFood) has launched the company’s NutiFood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS), local media Vietnam Plus reports.

NNRIS was launched during a ceremony in Ho Chi Min City that also inked a communication agreement with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and strategic cooperation deals with seven medical associations and five universities.

According to Chairman Tran Thanh Hai, the aim of the new research institute is for NutiFood to work with leading scientists and nutritionists of the world and apply European high standard solutions nutrified to be compatible with physical conditions of Vietnamese people, in a bid to maximize their stature and intelligence. NNRIS groups more than 50 leading experts both in Vietnam and Europe and the institute’s partners with large companies globally including BASF of Germany, DuPont of the US, and DSM of Switzerland, along with Vietnamese medical associations and universities.

During the ceremony, Do Xuan Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Health said that the Ministry of Health and NutiFood has joined forces in a program to raise awareness of a fight against overweight and obesity among Vietnamese children for 2021-23.