Tree planting marks 50th anniversary of cooperation between Vietnam and Finland

Celebrating the 106th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Vietnam, a tree planting day was held at Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh.

The event was hosted by the Vietnam-Finland Friendship Association (VFFA) and the Vietnam National University of Forestry. It welcomed Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvato along with representatives from Vietnamese government and organizations collaborating with Finland. Throughout the event, a total of 106 trees were planted, symbolizing each year of Finland’s independence.

President of VFFA, Tran Van Chu, praised Finland’s accomplishments during the event. He also emphasized the event’s significance in acknowledging Finland’s central role in supporting Vietnam’s green development and resource conservation efforts.

Finnish Ambassador Norvato expressed the continuing friendship between the two nations over the past five decades. He stated that the tree planting initiative was a symbol of their shared commitment to address climate change.

Source: Saigon News