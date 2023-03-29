Business in Asia / Finland / Food & Beverage / Transportation, maritime / Vietnam

Vietnamese tuna exporters aims to explore small market

Vietnamese tuna exporters have aimed to explore small markets such as the Republic of Korea, the UK, Australia, Finland, and Algeria.

According to the Vietnam Plus, the overall revenue of the tuna export dropped 13% in February.

The General Department of Vietnam Customs shared that the value of tuna export to European markets in February rose 59% year on year to nearly 14 million USD, and is expected to top 33 million USD in the first quarter of 2023.

However, in the second half of 2023, the association pointed out that the demand might recover in the tuna sector.

