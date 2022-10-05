Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

H&M Home to launch “Design Lab” collection this Fall

H&M Home is to launch its new, aesthetic “Design Lab” collection in selected stores and online on 17 October 2022.

“The concept and idea of this Design Lab collection began as a study and experimentation of shapes and the power of volume. It ended in a special collection for H&M HOME that truly showcases and marries innovation, design as well as quality. We are proud to present this exciting collection to our customers worldwide and see a continuation of Design Lab collections going ahead,”says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative at H&M HOME.

The collection consists of 11 exclusive interior pieces that represent all kinds of contrasts, from abstract to tangible as well as perceptions of softness and firmness.

There will be multifunctional bowls, vases, modular floor lamps, blanket, stylish lounge chairs, and more.

Be ready to explore more on H&M Home.

