Vietnam’s exports of tra fish to Europe show growth

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Tra fish

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Processors (VASEP) revealed a growing percentage of tra fish exports to Europe.

Exports to Germany have increased 25% so far this year over the same period last year, to New Zealand by 17%, Sweden by 25%, and Finland by 18-fold, according to the Vietnam Plus.

Analysts anticipated that declines in other markets will gradually narrow over the rest of 2023 as the holiday season is promising.

Furthermore, they hope tra fish exports may reach nearly 1.8 billion USD for the year as a whole.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/tra-fish-exports-showing-signs-of-recovery/267535.vnp

