Viking Orion ship of Norway enters Cambodia

A big cruise ship from Norway docked at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia before continuing its journey towards Thailand.

The ship, ‘The Viking Orion of Norway’, comes from the cruise line Viking Ocean Cruises, which was founded by the Norwegian man, Torstein Hagen in 1997.

It carries close to 900 tourists and more than 400 multinational crew. Before arriving in Cambodia for a two-day visit, the ship passed through Vietnam. Here are some pictures of the arrival in Cambodia.

Source: Khmer Times