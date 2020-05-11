WISTA associations in Scandinavia and Asia start to collaborate

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) has announced that several national WISTA associations have come together in an initiative to support seafarers. WISTA Norway and WISTA Singapore are some of the national departments of WISTA in the initiative.

The WISTA associations will grant free WISTA membership for seafarers through 31 August 2020, reports Hellenic Shipping News. The membership offers seafarers a large selection of benefits. Such benefits include access to the largest network of female managers in the shipping industry, online seminars, webinars and workshops.

“While most of the world is on lockdown, there is a group of people – the seafarers – out on the oceans working hard to deliver energy to markets and food to homes. Due to border closure and stringent disembarking restrictions, a majority of the seafarers have now been onboard for longer than their regular working period. This project is an appreciation for all that they do, and a connection to the greater community,” says Pia Meling, the president of WISTA Norway, who originally got the idea for the project.

Most countries have ordered their citizens to stay at home and so WISTA has organized their workshops and seminars, so they are accessible online. Many national WISTA Associations (NWA), including WISTA Norway and WISTA Singapore, have opened their virtual activities to members all over the world, making the activities more accessible to seafarers who may have been at sea for months.

“Each of us can benefit from learning, sharing and furthering our capabilities during this challenging time. As the leading voice for women in the industry, we want seafarers to know that their views, input and hands-on perspectives are welcome and we encourage them to share their stories,” says Pia Melin.

According to Hellenic Shipping News, WISTA works with a wide variety of global maritime and governmental bodies to support professional development, opportunities and networking for female managers in the maritime industry.

Seafarers from or working in Norway, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil or Argentina who are interested in free membership through 31 August 2020 should contact their national WISTA Association.

Source: Hellenic Shipping News