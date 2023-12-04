Business in Asia / Malaysia / Norway / Oil and Gas, Mining / Singapore / Sustainability / Transportation, maritime

Yinson Production invests in Norwegian carbon capture project

Yinson Production (YP), a Singapore-based unit of the Malaysian Yinson Group, has invested in Norway’s Carbon Removal for direct air capture projects.

The undisclosed investment supports YP’s goal of decarbonizing offshore operations.

Carbon Removal’s plant in Norway aims to annually capture and store 500,000 tons of CO2 under offshore saline aquifers.

YP is actively integrating green technologies, including a world-first offshore carbon capture plant. The collaboration aims to contribute to YP’s zero-emissions concept, facilitating the transition to low-carbon operations in the offshore oil and gas industry.

