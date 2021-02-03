Young Professionals in Taiwan are invited to “Swedish Entrepreneurs Guide to Taiwan” interactive seminar on 23 Feb



Do you want to know what it’s like to go from entrepreneur to business owner in Taiwan? Young Professional in Taiwan invited to an interactive seminar on 23 February 2021. The invitation read:

Two distinguished guests are making us the great pleasure of attending the event to share their stories and answer your questions.

Mr. Elias Ek is a serial entrepreneur and true expert on Taiwan, having lived here for almost 20 years. Apart from being the CEO and founder of B2B Telemarketing company Enspyre 安石國際, he is also involved in several other organizations, among others as a leading voice within the startup community in Taiwan. Elias has also written a widely popular book called “How to Start a Business in Taiwan”.Mr. Robin Johansson is another Swede in Taiwan with extensive experience with the Taiwanese market. Robin is the founder and CEO of VanaLiving, a company which has seen tremendous growth in the last years and continues to perform, making their own products as well as being the official reseller in Taiwan for high quality Swedish products.

The event is held in English and starts with self-introductions and short presentations by Robin and Elias. We then host a Q&A session where everyone is free to put forward their thoughts and questions.

For this casual and relaxed event, we will order pizza to enjoy during our talks. The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Taipei sponsors the event with pizza and beer.

There are a limited number of spots for this event. RSVP through the following link:

We look forward to seeing you there!