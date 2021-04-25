50 Best restaurants Awards released unranked list of promising potentials

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards has released a new unranked list that celebrates hospitality professionals expected to shape the future of gastronomy called 50 Next.

The 50 Next is an unranked list of personalities within food and beverage aged between 20 and 35 years old.

The program is divided into seven categories: game-changing producers, tech disruptors, empowering educators, entrepreneurial creatives, science innovators, hospitality pioneers and trailblazing activists.

According to Hospitality Magazine’s report, Aussie chefs Josh Niland, Jo Barrett and Matt Stone all made the cut, with farmer and environmentalist Josh Gilbert also making the list.

Niland joins other game-changing producers including Jennifer Rodriguez from Colombia and Mark Emil Hermansen from Denmark.

Barrett and Stone were named as hospitality pioneers alongside six others including David Zilber from Denmark and Marsia Taha from Bolivia.

Gilbert forms part of the empowering educators list, with Maureen Muketha from Kenya and Cherrie Atilano from the Philippines also named.

Director of Content for 50 Best William Drew says “By bringing together this truly diverse list of young people with the support of the Basque Culinary Center, the Biscay region and the wider 50 Best family, we pledge to nurture, uplift and provide a platform for those fighting for a brighter future for gastronomy.”

“50 Next allows us to connect today’s leaders with the next generation.”

A total of 700 candidates were considered for the top 50, with all finalists interviewed before selection.

The program aims to hold a live event in Bilbao, Basque Country, in 2022.

Full list:

Game-changing producers

Manuel Choqque, 33 – Cusco, Peru

Clara Diez, 29 – Madrid, Spain

Marianne Eaves, 34 – Lexington, USA

Mark Emil Hermansen, 35 – Copenhagen, Denmark

Louise Mabulo, 22 – San Fernando, Philippines

Josh Niland, 32 – Sydney, Australia

Jennifer Rodriguez, 34 – Mesitas del Colegio, Colombia

Gian Marco Viano, 34 – Carema, Italy

Mikel Zapiain, 33 and Ion Zapiain, 30 – San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain Tech disruptors

Katerina Axelsson, 29 – San Luis Obispo, USA (from Russia)

Matias Muchnick, 32 – New York, USA (from Chile)

Jonathan Ng, 30 – Singapore

Solveiga Pakštaitė, 28 – London, UK (from Lithuania)

Abby Rose, 33 – London, UK, and Chile

Isaac Sesi, 28 – Kumasi, Ghana

Empowering educators

Mariana Aleixo, 33 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Cherrie Atilano, 35 – Makati City, Philippines

Josh Gilbert, 29 – Gloucester, Australia

Siddhi Karnani, 30 and Anurag Agarwal, 34 – Siliguri, India

Ievgen Klopotenko, 34 – Kiev, Ukraine

Dieuveil Malonga, 29 – Kigali, Rwanda (from Congo)

Maureen Muketha, 25 – Nairobi, Kenya

Edward Mukiibi, 34 – Mukono Town, Uganda

Ted Rosner, 33 and Max Dubiel, 33 – London, UK (from UK and Germany,

respectively)

Entrepreneurial creatives

Ata Cengiz, 28 – Istanbul, Turkey

Jon Gray, 35 – New York, USA

Sana Javeri Kaori, 27 – Oakland, USA (from India)

Adelaide Lala Tam, 27 – Rotterdam, Netherlands (from Hong Kong)

Divya Mohan, 29 – Lund, Sweden (from India)

Natsuko Shoji, 31 – Tokyo, Japan

Thiago Vinícius De Paula Da Silva, 32 – São Paulo, Brazil

Science innovators

Maitane Alonso Monasterio, 20 – Sodupe, Basque Country, Spain

Leah Bessa, 30 – Cape Town, South Africa

Kisum Chan, 22 (from Hong Kong) and Lincoln Lee, 23 (from Malaysia) – London, UK

– and Zheyi Chia, 22, and Jonathan Ong, 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kiara Nirghin, 21 – Stanford, USA (from South Africa)

Leo Wezelius, 23, Angelo Demeter, 28 and Fredrik Åkerman, 24 – Stockholm,

Sweden (from Sweden, Romania and Sweden, respectively)Hospitality pioneers

Jo Barrett, 32, and Matt Stone, 34 – Melbourne, Australia

Ashtin Berry, 33 – Chicago, USA

Douglas McMaster, 34 – London, UK

Diego Prado, 35 – Copenhagen, Denmark (from Chile)

Claudia Albertina Ruiz, 33 – San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico

Marsia Taha, 32 – La Paz, Bolivia (from Bulgaria)

David Zilber, 35 – Copenhagen, Denmark (from Canada)

Trailblazing activists