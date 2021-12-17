A new project in Cambodia offers solar solutions to garment manufacturers such as H&M

A new project between TotalEnergies and Vanco Industries to install 750kWp of rooftop solar in the province of Kandal in Cambodia will help garment manufacturers such as the Swedish retailer H&M become climate positive.

Vanco is part of Dakota Group of Companies which supplies garments to H&M and according to H&M Group, rooftop solar is a key step towards the retailer’s pledge to cut emissions by 56 percent by 2030 and become climate positive ten years later.

To Khmer Times, Country Manager Cambodia & Vietnam at H&M Group, Christer Horn Af Aminne said, “Dakota’s decision to work with TotalEnergies will have a significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Cambodia, and signal to others in the garment sector that the time to embrace renewable electricity is now. We truly encourage continuous collaborations between our partners and solar companies. As more factories in Cambodia take action towards using 100 percent renewable electricity, it will further increase the attractiveness of the Kingdom as a sustainable sourcing destination.”

Established in 2006, Vanco Industries operates a 350,000 square foot factory in Kandal province near Phnom Penh with more than 4000 garment workers.

Speaking on the matter, Jacky Tsang, Director of Dakota Group and Companies said, “We hope taking an initiative to drive a fundamental change is a critical step to fight climate change. As a manufacturer rooted in Cambodia for more than decades, we see every step of improvement as better ourselves than yesterday.”

The Swedish retailer H&M sources garments from around 30 factories around Phnom Penh and plans to open its first store in Cambodia at the beginning of 2022.