Advance voting for Finnish regional elections takes place this week – see list of places in Asia

The Finnish regional elections will be held on Sunday 23 January 2022 and advanced voting will take place this week across Finnish Embassies and Consulates in Asia. Voters need to bring a valid ID.

Advanced voting in Hong Kong

Advance voting will take place on 12 and 13 January between 1 pm to 5 pm at the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao. The Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao is located at Club Lusitano 10F on Ice House Street in Hong Kong Central. Find more information here

Advanced voting in mainland China

Advanced voting in Shanghai will take place on 12 and 13 January from 11 am to 2 pm and on 14 January from 9 am to 11 am at the Finnish Consulate General in Shanghai. The Finnish Consulate General in Shanghai is located at Citic Square 2501-2505, Level 25 in Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai.

Advanced voting in Beijing will take place on 12 and 13 January from 11 am to 2 pm at the Embassy of Finland in Beijing. The Embassy of Finland in Beijing is located in Kerry Center, South Tower, Level 26 in Guanghua Lu 1, Beijing. Find more information here

Advanced voting in Malaysia

Advance voting will take place on 12 and 13 January between 9 am to 4 pm at the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur. The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur is located on the 5th floor of the Wisma Chinese Chamber in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. Find more information here

Advanced voting in Indonesia

Advanced voting in Jakarta will take place on 12 and 13 January from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta. The Embassy of Finland in Jakarta is located at Rajawali Tower, 9th floor, JI Mega Kuningan, Lot. 5.1, Brass.

Advanced voting on Bali will take place on 12 and 13 January from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Finnish Honorary Consulate Denpasar. The Finnish Honorary Consulate Denpasar is located at Ocean Village Hotel, Jl. Beautiful Sea, Sanur. Find more information here

Advanced voting in Thailand

Advanced voting in Thailand will take place from 12 to 14 January from 11 am to 4 pm and on 15 January from 9 am to 4 pm at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok. The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok is located at Athenee Tower 14 / F 63 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok. Find more information here

The right to vote in regional elections is determined in the same way as in municipal elections. The right to vote is linked to living in a certain welfare area. Finns living permanently abroad are therefore not entitled to vote in regional elections.