AFRY hired for solar project in Malaysia

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Swedish Infrastructure consultancy AFRY announced yesterday, 2 April 2024, that they have been hired as owner’s engineer for a solar project in the Malaysian state of Kedah.

The contract was signed with a subsidiary of the Malaysian company Tenaga Nasional Berhad. AFRY will be engaged in areas such as project management, design review and monitoring of the construction and commissioning phases.

The solar project has a capacity of about 30MW.

This agreement is the latest for AFRY in Malaysia, as the company has already completed more than 110 power sector assignments in the country.

Source: Renewables Now

