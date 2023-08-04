Agoda reveals favorite destinations for Mother’s Day weekend in Thailand

The digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the most popular destinations in Thailand for the upcoming Mother’s Day Weekend.

Pattaya leads the way as the most searched city, followed by Hua Hin / Cha-am, Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Kanchanaburi, showing that traditionally popular destinations remain favored by families in Thailand.

Beach destinations continue to appeal, with Pattaya and Hua Hin / Cha-am retaining the top two spots, while Bangkok has beaten Khao Yai and is now coming in third, while the mountainous in Khao Kho (#10) has entered the list and thereby knocked Koh Samet out the ranking. This years list shows that city and mountain destinations are equally popular, with five of each appearing in the top 10, compared to last year.

Mother’s Day in Thailand is on August 12 and is a cherished occasion. According to Agoda’s search data, Mother’s Day weekend is the most popular travel date in August.

Source: Agoda