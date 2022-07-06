Airline to fly from Finland to Hong Kong again

It’s been five months since Finnair has been able to wing its way with passengers to Hong Kong, Travel Weekly said in a news report yesterday.

“Finnair is poised to restart passenger flights to Hong Kong on Thursday after a gap of five months.

A weekly flight from Helsinki to the Asian hub will operate initially using Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline’s new premium economy cabin, renewed business class seat and revamped economy class will be introduced on the route from 4 August 2022.

The schedule has been timed to allow easy connections from Finnair’s UK and Ireland services, with return fares from London to Hong Kong starting at £484.

The carrier serves Helsinki from Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.”

Source: Travel Weekly