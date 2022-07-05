ESG with Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) cordially invites you to join the Leadership for a Sustainable Future: Moving Beyond ESG to Create Real Value program offered by the Sasin School of Management.

This is an excellent chance for current and future leaders to understand the trends that are quickly shaping the ESG future, see the opportunities arising from the sustainability transition, and reflect on new leadership skills that will become essential for success and impact in this changing landscape.

Besides, not only you gain key insights, but you will also learn best practices from the sustainability journeys of pioneering multinationals from the EU and US.

Please find the programme information in the list below.

Date: 4th – 5th August 2022

Time: 09.00 – 17.00 hrs.

Venue: Sasin School of Management (MAP)

Price: Full Program Fee Baht 50,000

Early Bird (20% Discount) Baht 40,000 (When you register and pay by July 8, 2022)

Sasin Alumni (30% Discount) Baht 35,000

Instructor: Geert-Jan (GJ) van der Zanden, Managing Director, Xynteo

About the instructor:

Geert-Jan van der Zanden is Managing Director at Xynteo, a Norwegian sustainability and leadership advisory firm that helps reinvent leadership and drive systems change for some of the world’s most progressive companies.

He has worked with top leadership teams across sectors to help them equip themselves and their organisations to navigate the complex challenges of climate change, the shifting social contract, designing sustainable food systems, the energy transition, and digital transformation.

