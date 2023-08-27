Cambodia / Indonesia / International relations / Laos / Myanmar / Philippines / Singapore / Thailand / Vietnam

Cambodia to prioritize ASEAN in foreign policy

The new Cambodia’s government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet was predicted to prioritize the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in its foreign policy.

According to The Khmer Times, the country also aims to promote efforts to build the ASEAN Community and further expand relations with external partners.

Hun Manet once affirmed that “Cambodia needs to befriend all countries from the point of view of a multilateral mechanism.”

Mainly, the purpose of this movement is to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in and outside the region, citing the article published by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

