Almost 3000 berry pickers will come from Thailand to Finland this summer

According to the Association of Natural Product Entrepreneurs, the cloudberry and blueberry season in Finland has begun and the first group of foreign berry pickers has already arrived in Finland.

Figures show that almost 3,000 cloudberry and blueberry pickers will come to Finland from Thailand this summer while it’s estimated that about 500-600 berry pickers will come from Ukraine.

The Association of Natural Product Entrepreneurs adds however that due to the drought, the harvest of wild berries this year is expected to be worse than last year.

Approximately 50 varieties of wild berries grow in Finland, of which 37 are edible. Of these, around 20 varieties are suitable for picking and consumption. The best known and commercially most valuable berries are blackberries, lingonberries, crowberries, bilberries, cloudberries, raspberries, cranberries, and sea buckthorn. The country’s good berry regions are Kainuu, Northern Ostrobotnia, and Lapland.