On 5 February 2021 the Philippines Ambassador H.E. Leo M. Herrera-Lim congratulates Arla Foods Country Manager Allan Hansen for his posting to the Philippines next week. The Ambassador and Mr. Hansen discussed Arla’s plans to expand its presence in the Philippines, including the potential for more investments in logistics and local farmers’ education in milk/cheese production. Both sides look forward to collaborative projects in celebration of the 75th anniversary of PH-DK relations.