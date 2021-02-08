Swedish Foreo partners with IMEX Pan Pacific to expand Vietnam travel retail network



Foreo, Swedish beauty technology company has emerged on the brand’s travel retail network expansion plan in Vietnam and partnered with IMEX Pan Pacific Group (IPPG).

Foreo will with the partnership open new Foreo placements at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport and Landmark 81 Department Store, both in Ho Chi Minh City; Tràng Tiền Plaza and Nội Bài International Airport in Hanoi; and Da Nang airport.

IMEX Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) is a pioneer in luxury retail in Vietnam and controls some 70% of Vietnam’s luxury market. The partners plan to open 29 Foreo counters across 24 airports in Vietnam this year.

