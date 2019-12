H.E. Mrs Dorte Bech Vizard, Danish Ambassador to Singapore invited 17 kids from Touch Community Services for a tour around Garden by the bay’s Flower Dome to see the Nordic Poinsettia Wishes and tell the stories behind Danish Christmas traditions and togetherness on 19th December 2019.

The day ended at the Ambassador’s residence where everybody enjoyed Danish apple doughnuts ‘æbleskiver’, cookies and some good old Christmas ‘hygge’. Happy holidays!