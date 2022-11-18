Sweden confirmes sabotage on North Stream 1 after solid evidence of explosives

A little over an hour ago, Danish television station TV2 reported that the Swedish prosecution authority has confirmed sabotage of North Stream 1 and 2 in the Baltic Sea, as it has found concrete evidence of remains from explosives.

Swedish prosecutor, Mats Ljungqvist, said conducted analyses show trace of explosives on several of the remains found at the pipelines.

Preliminary investigations conducted by Säpo, the Swedish Security Service, has showed proof of detonations spurring the suspicion of sabotage which has now been confirmed by the crime scene investigations.

Swedish newspaper Expressen has released underwater footage of the sabotaged pipeline clearly showing that it has been almost completely cleaved. Upon the release, the Danish Defense, Copenhagen Police, and PET – the Danish Security and Intelligence Service – additionally confirmed the damages on North Stream 1 and 2 to be sabotage.

– It’s not surprising, but it is yet another step in the direction of what we already knew. When the Swedes now determines it as a fact, its no longer a suspicion (…) There is a conscious act behind it. It is staggering, said TV2 defense correspondent, Anders Lomholt.

Sweden is conducting ongoing analyses of which TV2, and Danish authorities, are awaiting the results.

Copenhagen Police is currently conducting an investigation of the pipelines in collaboration with PET, the Danish National Police and energy authorities.

Source plus footage of the pipeline damage: https://nyheder.tv2.dk/udland/2022-11-18-svensk-anklager-bekraefter-sabotage-paa-nord-stream-fundet-rester-af-spraengstof