Russian company behind North Stream: Scandinavian countries prevents investigation

North Stream AG, the partly Russian-owned company behind the North Stream gas pipelines, declares on their official webpage, that Sweden, Denmark and Norway are preventing the company from inspecting the damaged sections of the gas pipeline.

This is particularly due to Sweden’s ban on shipping, anchoring, diving geophysical mapping ect., which was introduced to conduct an investigation around the damaged sites.

As an additional reason, the company states the Danish authorities’ has announced that the expected processing time of the North Stream AG’s request for the survey may take more than 20 working days.

– Moreover, the owner of the appropriately equipped survey vessel chartered by North Stream AG still doesn’t have “green light from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs” to depart, the company says.

51 percent of North Stream AG is owned by Russian Gazprom.

Source: https://www.nord-stream.com/press-info/press-releases/incident-on-the-nord-stream-pipeline-updated-04102022-529/