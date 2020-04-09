ASEAN update on restrictions to combat Covid-19

Scandasia is monitoring daily updates in Asia / South East Asia to make sure we serve the latest update on the region to our readers. Here’s the latest information from 1-6 April 2020.

Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has encouraged people to limit most indoor and outdoor non-essential gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading.

Public transport in Indonesia serves about 2,5 million commuters a day. In order to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, disinfection units have been set up at all subway stations and bus stops. Passengers are also having their temperatures checked before entering platforms while the trains are sterilized daily.

Malaysia – Under the latest decision by Prime Minister Muhyddin Yassin, all mass gatherings, including religious, sports, cultural and social activities are prohibited. All schools, training and business facilities will also be closed, except for supermarkets, traditional markets and convenience stores. Malaysians are restricted from traveling abroad while repatriated citizens will have to be quarantined for two weeks.

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on the community to remain calm and unite in the battle to fight the deadly epidemic.

Vietnam – The government has said that besides preventing the virus from entering the country, the country should be taking serious precautions and carrying out preventive measures to cope with risks from the community, even with patients who show no symptoms.

All citizens, including foreigners, who enter Vietnam now will be strictly quarantined. People returning from affected areas within the last 14 days should also be retested.

Thailand – Civil Aviation Authority Thailand (CAAT) published an emergency rules incorporate with The National Cree, to cancel all flights entering the Kingdom from 4-18 April 2020. Exemption apply to State/ Millitary flights, Technical and Emergency landing ( with all passengers remain in aircrafts once landed, Medical aid / logistic aircrafts). 14 days state quarantine require for anyone arriving in Thailand from April 2020 onward.

Myanmar and Cambodia – Performing domestic daily health monitoring by Myanmar Public Health Department. 14 days state quarantine apply to all new arrivals / home coming citizens and visitors.

Brunei Darusalam – According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health on 6 April, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Brunei remained at 135.

The Ministry of Health representative said:

“However, the spread of the Covid-19 infection has not ended and we must continue to abide by all the precautionary measures to further reduce the risk of spreading the infection.”

The ministry also announced that starting from 5 March, all travelers entering Brunei will only be allowed to undergo 14-day isolation at government monitoring centers instead of self-isolation at home, which was previously an option for Bruneians returning from overseas.

Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith issued an executive order on 29 March to intensify measures to prevent and control the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to this order, people from all walks of life, including expatriates in Laos, are not allowed to go out of their homes or other accommodation for non-essential purposes during April 1-19. For further information, please visit https://www.covid19.gov.la/

With the strong determination of ASEAN leaders and people to fight COVID19 together, the grouping is determined to stand strong and overcome the crisis.