Bank of Thailand adjusts the process of money depositing via CDM machines

The Bank of Thailand is to adjust the process of money depositing via CDM machines which requires individuals to verify their identity with a debit card, ATM card or credit card every time, starting on 15 November 2022.

The goal of the adjustment process is to prevent money laundering and any financial terrorism, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) informed.

People who do not own any debit card, ATM card or credit card will not be able to deposit their money via CDM machines.

However, they can still use their ID cards for depositing through other options including top-up machines, counters at convenience stores, at post offices, and other bank depository agents.

Source: https://brandinside.asia/bank-of-thailand-on-cdm-policy/