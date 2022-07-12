The popular Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangkok is back Friday 2 December 2022.

Last year, in 2021, the bazaaar was cancelled due to Covid. But the bazaar in 2020 took place as planned. That year, the bazaar was visited by well over one thousand people from way beyond the Nordic community alone.

Gaysorn Urban Resort, 19 floor, with access from BTS Chidlom skytrain station, will again this year be the location for the coming Christmas Bazaar. This is the third year, that the bazaar has taken place there.

Start looking forward to a lottery with many attractive prizes, Sct. Lucia procession, Santa Claus and much more for the whole family.

Last time the bazaar was held, there were 45 booths selling a great variety of goods. Bags, masks, beer and gløgg, æbleskiver, hotdogs, open sandwiches, jewelry, Scandinavian design, home made Christmas decorations, Christmas wreaths, plants, ceramics, French delicacies, cheese, wine, t-shirts, leather accessories, aromatic oils, soap, and much more.

An important feature was a big room where the kids and the adults could make their own decorations with paper and glue.

The profit from the bazaar is split 50/50 between the DWN – Danish Women’s Network and the Danish Church Thailand. As for the Danish Church, the revenue goes towards activities in the year to come like visits to inmates in the prisons in Thailand, and sick and elderly Danes in need of a Danish chat. The regular activities include Christ Services in Bangkok and Pattaya, confidential talks with Danes in Thailand and relatives in Denmark.

DWN´s use their share to support Children of the Forrest in North Thailand.