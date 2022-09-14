First Swedish plogging for green and clean city in Bangkok

The Embassy of Sweden will join forces with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Thammasat university’s Puey Park for the People to arrange the first plogging in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will take place on 18 September 2022, 5:30 – 8:45 hrs.

Plogging is the act of picking up trash while jogging. It started as an organized activity in Sweden in 2016. Today, an estimated 2 million people plog daily in over 100 countries.

The Swedish Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl shares that:

“I am excited to bring this initiative to Thailand, and to collaborate with the BMA to make Bangkok agreener, cleaner and more liveable city.”

The Ambassador himself and Bangkok Governor Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt will be leading the plogging teams.

“It will be great fun, and also an important opportunity to raise awareness among the local

community about the importance of waste management”, says the Governor.

On this occasion, around 200 people have signed up for the activity, and the run will start from Suanlumpinee school in Lumphini Park and finish at the A2 Sport Building, Benjakitti Park.

The ploggers will go through four different routes in local communities nearby: Ruam Ruedi, Polo, Phrajen, and Bon Kai.

At the finishing line, they will be offered snacks and have the possibility to win prizes graciously donated by Swedish and Thai partner companies.