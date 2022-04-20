Big Pond Education invites Filipino teachers to Introduction to SEL Program by Silta Education

Big Pond Education invites Filipino teachers to the pilot run of their 1-week training on “Introduction to Socio-Emotional Learning (SEL)” starting on April 25 – May 1, 2022.

The Embassy of Finland in Manila notes that the program is facilitated by experts from Finland, the happiest country on the globe with the world’s leading education system.

During the program, participants will learn why skills in social and emotional learning (SEL) are the foundation for wellbeing, academic performance, and good classroom behavior and will surely transform the way you teach your classes.

This groundbreaking training is available to all teachers of teenagers and young adults in the Philippines for the affordable price of PhP 3,500 or avail of their 4+1 promo (4 teachers + 1 free) until April 22, 2022.

Find more information and register here