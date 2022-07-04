Book: In Memory of the Tsunami in Thailand

Scandshop

In Memory of the Tsunami in Thailand

In Memory of the Tsunami in Thailand

This book was published by Scandinavian Society Siam in November 2006 – two years after the Tsunami – and distributed as a commemorative gift to its members.

“In Memory of the Tsunami in Thailand” remains the only record of the efforts of the local Danes, Swedes, Norwegians and Finns living in Thailand to help fellow countrymen hit by the Tsunami in 2004. Many got at the time in various ways involved in the humanitarian work related to helping their fellow Scandinavians who were directly hit by the tragedy.

Scandinavian Society Siam gave in 2010 a number of copies of this book to Scand-Media which we are pleased to be able to offer people with an interest in the recent history of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland in Thailand.




ความทรงจำเหตุการณ์สึนามิในประเทศไทย หนังสือเล่มนี้จัดพิมพ์โดยสแกนดิเนเวีสยามสมาคมในพฤศจิกายน 2006 – สองปีหลังจากเหตุการณ์สึนามิ – และแจกจ่ายเป็นที่ระลึกให้แก่สมาชิกสมาคมสแกนดิเนเวียน

