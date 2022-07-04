Scandshop

Book: From the Time of the Crocs

by Flemming Winther Nielsen
From the Time of the Crocs

This book is a selection of some of the best historical articles written by by Flemming Winther Nielsen and published in ScandAsia over four years, edited and presented as a complete book.

The book presents a realistic picture of the lives and achievements of the Danes. The glamour and the medals are peeled away and we are constantly reminded of the backdrop for their achievements, the unhealthy living conditions in Bangkok at a time when “you might have dinner with a man tonight and attend his funeral tomorrow”.

We learn about Marqvard Jensen, the brave young Danish soldier who saved the North of Thailand from British colonisation; about Jenny Nielsen from Aalborg whose husband, the American Medical Doctor Thomas Heyward Hays, built the “The Neilson Hays Library” in her memory; about the impressive Danish Consul Frederik Carl Christian Købke without whose influence the Danes would probably never have played such a prominent role in Siam, and of course the most influential of them all, Vice-Admiral, Commander-in-Chief of the Siamese Navy, Andreas du Plessis de Richelieu, and H.N. Andersen, the founder of the East Asiatic Company. And many more outstanding personalities.



Price: 850 THB

Paperback excl. VAT but incl. shipping in Thailand
Author Flemming Winther Nielsen
Number of Pages 144 pages
Language English
Publication Date Mar 24, 2009
Book Size (cm.) A5 (148 mm x 210 mm)
Publisher Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
ISBN
Weight (kgs.)

