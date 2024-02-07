Boom in visa applicants from the Philippines

Foreign Visa requests from Filipinos to among others Denmark and Finland increased by 48% last year. This was announced yesterday by the VFS council. This is even higher than the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019, where the figure was 35%.

Besides Denmark and Finland other popular destinations were The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.

To make it more convenient for applicants to get their visas, a partnership was created in December between VFS Global, who works with 29 governments, and the Embassy of Italy in Manila. Their plan is to launch four new visa application centers nationwide.

