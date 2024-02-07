Europe installing massive amount of Chinese solar panels

European Union countries installed 40% more solar panels in 2023 than the year before. The main supplier being China. There are some cases where 95% of the solar panels were imported from China according to Energy Agency’s data.

The massive presence of China on the market however makes it very difficult for green energy corporations locally in Europe.

The European countries are divided on how to react to this problem. If the import gets turned down, then it might kill the rapid expansion of green energy. This is the fear from German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Source: www.channelnewsasia.com