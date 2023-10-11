General news / Norway / Philippines

British-Norwegian boy band A1 to perform in its 25th anniversary concerts in Manila

The British-Norwegian boy band, A1, announced to perform in concerts in Manila, the Philippines to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.

The concerts will be held on 12 October at SMX Convention Center – Davao City, on 13 October at Waterfront Hotel and Casino – Cebu City, and on 14-15 October at New Frontier Theater – Quezon City.

A1 has returned to its original line-up, which includes Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams. Paul rejoined the group in 2018 for their 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour, and now, five years later, the band is returning to celebrate their musical milestone.

According to the Manila Bulletin, the band also mentioned that they want to collaborate with Filipino artists, including SB19 and Ben&Ben.

“I honestly love the music of Ben&Ben. I think they are a fantastic band, but Ben&Ben and A1, I think musically, are a really good fit because they got a great acoustic rock band collective, and a mature sound. So, I think they would be a great fit,” Mark said.

The concerts are brought to you by Concert Republic. For A1 fans who want to join the event, you can check the website for any tickets still available.

